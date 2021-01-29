Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Down 8.4%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s share price dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 8,315,988 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 4,084,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.56 and a current ratio of 17.40.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ayro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ayro by 11,302.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

