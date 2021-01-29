Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.89. 676,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 581,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,868,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 26.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 222.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 177,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aytu BioScience in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aytu BioScience during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

