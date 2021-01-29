B. Riley Weighs in on Nephros, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nephros in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NEPH stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Nephros has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nephros stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,015 shares during the period. Nephros accounts for 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 3.42% of Nephros worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

