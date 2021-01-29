Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

BCKIF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $3.16 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

