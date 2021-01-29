Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Badger Meter posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Badger Meter.

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $46,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

