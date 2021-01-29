Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 64.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

