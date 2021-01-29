Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 22,039 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Aegon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 190,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aegon by 47.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 180,396 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aegon by 13.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aegon by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 80,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Aegon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

