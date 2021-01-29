Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 1,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,770.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,635.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up previously from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.