Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys Shares of 3,036 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,884,000 after acquiring an additional 153,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

