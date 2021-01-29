Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $95.40 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

