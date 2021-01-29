Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $203,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.86.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $180.13 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.84 and its 200-day moving average is $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

