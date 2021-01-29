Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $655,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,208,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $24,979,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE:LAD opened at $319.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $353.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.08.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.