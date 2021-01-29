Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 475.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after purchasing an additional 282,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,785 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,675 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,864.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

