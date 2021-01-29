Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases Shares of 1,103 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 638,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $21,021,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after buying an additional 96,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,999 shares of company stock worth $7,293,964 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $206.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

