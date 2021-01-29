Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,227 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

