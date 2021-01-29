BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.06.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

BancFirst stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 78.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 146.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,577,800. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.