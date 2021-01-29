Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 348,730 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 434,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.