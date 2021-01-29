Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded at TheStreet

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

BCH opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.97 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, micro entrepreneurial, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

