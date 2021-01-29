Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the December 31st total of 6,119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BBAJF stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.