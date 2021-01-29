Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.96.

Shares of ALB opened at $166.37 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

