Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.07 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

