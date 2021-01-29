Bangor Savings Bank Invests $267,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern by 9.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Southern by 16.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.