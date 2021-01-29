Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

