Bangor Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 7,855 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

