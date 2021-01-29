Bangor Savings Bank Sells 2,561 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.13 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

