Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $173.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lyle L. Tullis bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,108.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 263.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

