Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in January

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BDGSF opened at $17.18 on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $24.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

