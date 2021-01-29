Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKRIY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

