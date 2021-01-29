Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

OZK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.