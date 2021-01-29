Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $29.26.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

