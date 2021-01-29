Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

