Banner Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a report released on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Banner stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Banner by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 223,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

