Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to Market Perform at CICC Research

CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CICC Research currently has $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

BZUN opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. Baozun has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 2.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,544,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,646,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 5,187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,337 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Baozun by 12.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,309,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Baozun by 5.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 618,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

