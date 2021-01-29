Barclays Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $155.55 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.25. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

