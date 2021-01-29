Barclays Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $165.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of SWKS opened at $159.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,574,000 after purchasing an additional 91,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

