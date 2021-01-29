Barclays Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.