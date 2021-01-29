Barclays Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $655.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $650.00 to $655.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $565.48.

NOW opened at $554.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $536.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.80. The company has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 157.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

