Barclays Initiates Coverage on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NYSE:GFL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.8% during the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

