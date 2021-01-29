Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 258.1% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BRFH stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 179.77% and a negative return on equity of 140.98%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

