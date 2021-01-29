Barrington Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Stride in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

LRN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE:LRN opened at $24.03 on Thursday. Stride has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 20.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

