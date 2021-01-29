Barry Callebaut’s (BYCBF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BYCBF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

BYCBF stock opened at $2,325.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,310.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,156.95. Barry Callebaut has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,385.00.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

