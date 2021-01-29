Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $23.74 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Copart worth $23,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $109.07. 22,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,913. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

