Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,348 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 281,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,476 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PBA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.