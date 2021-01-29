Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 12,909 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 1.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 792,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,917,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 66,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. 85,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

