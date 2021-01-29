Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.76.

NYSE BAX opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 12,431.5% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 523,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,105,000 after buying an additional 519,386 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 121.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 332,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,374 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 823,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 114,716 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

