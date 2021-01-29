BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%.

Shares of BCML traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,450. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCML shares. B. Riley increased their price target on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

