BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,450. BayCom has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $176.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

