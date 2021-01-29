Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.83 ($86.86).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €70.91 ($83.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.31 ($90.95). The company’s 50-day moving average is €71.60 and its 200 day moving average is €65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

