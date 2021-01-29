Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAMXF. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $87.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

