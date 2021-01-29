Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

